Students get hands-on experience in the trades

Porterville, CA -- As high school students from around Central California's south valley roll into the third annual Trades Day in Porterville, CA, they're meet with the sound of revving cars, power tools, welding machines and much more. The event was put on by the Tulare County Office of Education. "We're here to serve students who are interested in maybe pursuing a career in the trades and just showing them all the different opportunities that they might have, especially for those that college might not be their next step," explains Shelsy Hutchinson, Career Engagement Specialist with the Tulare County Office of Education.

1,700 students attended the event that featured 33 exhibitors from across California. At each booth, students were able to get hands on experience with different trades. Edgar Ferrer, a sophomore at Hanford West High School was drawn to the welding booth. "I just love being down there and being with my hood on, welding. Working with my hands is very interesting to me."

For some students, college is not in their plans right away. With this event, it gave them information on possible career pathways after high school and as Hutchinson hopes, fall in love with a trade. "We hope that maybe students will be introduced to something new, that they maybe fall in love with and see themselves in that career, and maybe something for them to be like, I know that I want to now be an electrician, or I know that I now want to be in welding."