10-year-old disabled boy is not letting anything hold him back!

Zach Harrell's spirit and passion have no limits. The fifth grader, who was born with a rare disorder and had both legs amputated, is living life to the fullest every day.

Zach Harrell's spirit and passion have no limits. The fifth grader, who was born with a rare disorder and had both legs amputated, is living life to the fullest every day.

Zach Harrell's spirit and passion have no limits. The fifth grader, who was born with a rare disorder and had both legs amputated, is living life to the fullest every day.

Zach Harrell's spirit and passion have no limits. The fifth grader, who was born with a rare disorder and had both legs amputated, is living life to the fullest every day.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Conroe's Zach Harrell is like most 10-year-old boys: He loves soccer, swimming, tennis, and even surfing. He's tried them all and more, "I like baseball, I like running the bases" Zach says with his bright smile.

When Zach was born, his parents, Clint and Lauren, didn't know if Zach could do it all. Zach was born with a rare condition known as TAR, thrombocytopenia-absent-radium syndrome.

His mom Lauren says, "We were in shock we had no idea before he was born. The first thing that goes through your mind is all the things he would miss out on as an adult and kid."

Zach quickly showed his parents he wasn't going to miss out on anything.

"Nothing is holding him back, not yet and sometimes that's the bad part, he just goes and goes" Dad Clint says with a grin.

Zach has been working with Physical Therapist Trevor Watson for four years at TIRR Memorial Hermann in the Woodlands. Zach runs sprints, plays baseball and the two make up games to work on Zach's growth and mobility.

"He doesn't present as someone who's had the adversity in his life, he basically says we can do that, why can't I do that," Watson said.

Zach and his parents joined CAF, Challenged Athletes Foundation, when he was two. Zach competes and helps raise money for adaptive athletes in need of prosthetics and wheelchairs for basketball not covered by insurance.

Zach is more than just a sports fanatic, he performs in school plays and he's signed up to play the drums in the school band. In the past, Zach as been recruited to help new amputees adjust.

His mom says his spirit is inspiring, "Zach has been called in to run around and play soccer and lift their spirits, really to show them their is life after what they've gone through."

Zach's smile and attitude are infectious, "I feel like I'm helping them by encouraging them. I tell them the longer you've used prosthetics the easier it gets."



