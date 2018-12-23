EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4944669" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities continue to search for a woman who jumped into Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach.

A vigil will be held Sunday evening for a 24-year-old woman who went missing while swimming in Lake Michigan last week.The missing swimmer, identified as Eddisa Concepcion, went missing Friday morning when she and two men jumped into the water at North Avenue Beach.The planned to jump in and jump out, but they did not anticipate the rough waters and high waves.The Chicago Fire Department rescued two of the swimmers, but called off the search due to conditions before Concepcion was found.Her family is still hoping she will be found alive."We believe it is not the end until God says it's the end," said mother Maria Centeno. "Until they say different, she is out there. And she is waiting to get rescued."Concepcion is a graduate student at the University of Illinois Chicago graduate student.The vigil was scheduled for 5 p.m. near North Avenue Beach.