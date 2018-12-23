Vigil to be held for woman missing in Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Eddisa Concepcion went missing Friday after jumping into Lake Michigan with two friends.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A vigil will be held Sunday evening for a 24-year-old woman who went missing while swimming in Lake Michigan last week.

The missing swimmer, identified as Eddisa Concepcion, went missing Friday morning when she and two men jumped into the water at North Avenue Beach.

The planned to jump in and jump out, but they did not anticipate the rough waters and high waves.

RELATED: 1 missing, 2 rescued from Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach

The Chicago Fire Department rescued two of the swimmers, but called off the search due to conditions before Concepcion was found.

Her family is still hoping she will be found alive.

"We believe it is not the end until God says it's the end," said mother Maria Centeno. "Until they say different, she is out there. And she is waiting to get rescued."

Concepcion is a graduate student at the University of Illinois Chicago graduate student.

The vigil was scheduled for 5 p.m. near North Avenue Beach.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities continue to search for a woman who jumped into Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water searchrescueLincoln ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Search continues for woman missing in Lake Michigan
Top Stories
Man stabbed on Red Line train in South Loop
Trump: Mattis out as of Jan. 1
Tsunami set off by volcanic eruption kills 222 in Indonesia
Stores open late for last-minute Christmas shoppers
Bears strive to win on road against 49ers
'The sky is not the limit,' says West Lawn teen accepted to Harvard
4-year-old boy among 2 critical after Aurora structure fire
Riverdale porch collapse injuries 6 when car hits building
Show More
Woman, 19, sexually assaulted in car in Brighton Park
Man critical after being shot in Gresham neighborhood
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
More News