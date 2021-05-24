Villa Park police fatally shoot woman armed with pellet gun

VILLA PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Villa Park police shot and killed a woman early Monday while responding to a report of someone with a gun, the department said.The woman, identified as 25-year-old Haven Bailey, was carrying a pellet gun "made to look like a Sig Sauer 1911 Pistol" and allegedly ignored officer's commands to drop it, Villa Park police said in a statement.Officers encountered Bailey after someone called 911 and reported a person with a gun about 2:06 a.m. in the 200 block of East Kenilworth Avenue, police said. Police said the address is a halfway house. Bailey was in the front yard with the gun."She was waving the pellet gun at the officer who'd been called to the scene," said Sharon Martig.Bailey allegedly walked towards the officers while carrying the gun, and an officer shot her four times "in fear of his life" when she refused to drop the gun, police said.She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she was pronounced dead, police said.Neighbors said they have co-existed peacefully with the residents of the halfway house for at least three decades."It's like Mayberrry here," said Leslie Allison, neighbor. "So this is a big shock. A big time shock."Investigators believe Bailey made the initial 911 call to report the person with a gun, police said.Martig said Bailey has lived there for about a month and seemed to be making progress on the issues she was there to deal with. She said Bailey had been peaceful and polite."Never expected her to have this other side here," she said.The DuPage County public integrity unit was investigating.