Scouts in McHenry County organize "virtual campout" to keep community engaged during social distancing

MCHENRY COUNTY (WLS) -- A group of scouts in McHenry County are finding ways to stay active, get outside, and spend time together through a virtual campout this weekend.
"We're asking people to put up tents. We're asking them to camp out on a sleeping bag in their living room. Whatever works for them," said David Beeson, a volunteer parent for Scouts BSA, formerly known as Boy Scouts of America.
David and his wife Leah co-organized the trip with Tyson Carter, the assistant district commissioner for scouts in McHenry County.
"We figured that this event would allow everybody to get together, share their scout skills, share activities, fun crafts," Carter said.
"Essentially, (we will) create a community where we're all safe - we're all with our families - but we're still all together."
The campout will last all weekend, and even include a "virtual campfire," where families can share campsongs, jokes, crafts and other activities.
It's all being organized through a public Facebook event page for the Sycamore District Virtual Campout, which is already filled with video tutorials and posts from participating families.
"For the kids who are at home, who are getting frustrated because they can't go and hang out with their friends or go to school, it's an opportunity for them to see that they're not the only ones going through this," said Leah Beeson.
"And it's an opportunity for the adults who do this to also see that we're not the only ones in this either. All of us are going through this."
