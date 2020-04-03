Community & Events

Scouts in McHenry County organize "virtual campout" to keep community engaged during social distancing

By Zach Ben-Amots
MCHENRY COUNTY (WLS) -- A group of scouts in McHenry County are finding ways to stay active, get outside, and spend time together through a virtual campout this weekend.

"We're asking people to put up tents. We're asking them to camp out on a sleeping bag in their living room. Whatever works for them," said David Beeson, a volunteer parent for Scouts BSA, formerly known as Boy Scouts of America.

David and his wife Leah co-organized the trip with Tyson Carter, the assistant district commissioner for scouts in McHenry County.

"We figured that this event would allow everybody to get together, share their scout skills, share activities, fun crafts," Carter said.

"Essentially, (we will) create a community where we're all safe - we're all with our families - but we're still all together."

The campout will last all weekend, and even include a "virtual campfire," where families can share campsongs, jokes, crafts and other activities.

It's all being organized through a public Facebook event page for the Sycamore District Virtual Campout, which is already filled with video tutorials and posts from participating families.

"For the kids who are at home, who are getting frustrated because they can't go and hang out with their friends or go to school, it's an opportunity for them to see that they're not the only ones going through this," said Leah Beeson.

"And it's an opportunity for the adults who do this to also see that we're not the only ones in this either. All of us are going through this."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmchenry countyspotoncommunity journalistcampingboy scouts of americacampcamp firefacebookcoronavirusboy scouts
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News