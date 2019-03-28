Visitation held for CPD cop killed in off duty shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family, friends, and colleagues arrived to pay their respects to fallen Chicago police officer John Rivera on Thursday at Elmwood Chapel.Rivera, a 23-year-old 6th district CPD officer, was gunned down in River North early Saturday while off duty. He was sitting in a car in River North with three friends, one of whom was also wounded. Rivera shielded his girlfriend from the gunfire, police said.When Rivera was fatally shot, the city lost an officer. But many residents on the southeast side also lost a kid from the neighborhood.Eva Alvarez knew Rivera as a boy growing up in Hegewish."He could've been my own son, you know. He could've been any one of our kids," Alvarez said. "He used to come into the bank with his grandmother, and I kind of saw him grow up, and I know he always wanted to be an officer."Alvarez was among a steady stream of mourners attending Officer Rivera's visitation at Elmwood Chapel in the city's East Side neighborhood.Two men, Menelik Jackson and Jovan Battle, have been charged in the shooting, and police are seeking a third man.Investigators said Rivera may have been mistaken for someone in another group that had fought with the suspects, or he may have been targeted because he's Hispanic. Police said hate crime charges could be filed.Rivera attended Mount Carmel High School before graduating from Brother Rice.His CPD colleagues said he was serious about policing but also had a wonderful sense of humor and was just fun to be around. Rivera had been with the department for a little less than two years."My daughter and I just drive, and we say we can't believe how wonderful the community has come together," said Karrie Merola, whose daughter attended grade school with Rivera. "It's a senseless tragedy. It should have never happened."Rivera's funeral will be held Friday morning at Church of Annunciata.