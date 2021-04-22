recall

Church & Dwight recalls certain Vitafusion gummy vitamins after reports of metallic mesh material

EMBED <>More Videos

Vitafusion vitamin recall after reports of metallic mesh

EWING, New Jersey -- Drug company Church & Dwight, based in Ewing, New Jersey, is recalling certain gummy vitamins.

The recall comes after two reports of customers finding a metallic mesh material in the products.

The items were manufactured in a four-day period between October 29, 2020 and November 3, 2020.

They were sold online and in-store under the Vitafusion brand between November 13, 2020 through April 9, 2021.

The company says it is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury to-date.

Consumers who have purchased one of the products listed below should stop taking them immediately. They should call the company's dedicated Consumer Affairs team at 1 (800) 981-4710 before disposing of the product. Consumers will get a full refund.

The recalled products include:

- Vitafusion Kids Melatonin
50 ct
UPC: 0-27917-00170-8
Lot Code(s):
WA03076268 Exp. Date: 11/22

- Vitafusion Fiber Well
220 ct
UPC: 0-27917-01984-0
Lot Code(s):
WA03087520 Exp. Date: 11/22
WA02487524 Exp. Date: 9/22

WA03086273 Exp. Date: 11/22

- Vitafusion SleepWell
250 ct
UPC: 0-27917-02524-7
Lot Code(s):
WA03077414 Exp. Date: 11/22

- Vitafusion MultiVites
150 ct
UPC: 0-27917-01919-2
Lot Code(s):
WA03044959 Exp. Date: 4/22

- Vitafusion Melatonin
44 ct
UPC: 0-27917-28011-0
Lot Code(s):
WA03076270 Exp. Date: 11/22

- Vitafusion Melatonin
140 ct
UPC: 0-27917-02671-8
Lot Code(s):
WA03076990 Exp. Date: 11/22
WA03077852 Exp. Date: 11/22
WA02608988 Exp. Date: 9/22

- Vitafusion Fiber Well
90 ct
UPC: 0-27917-01890-4
Lot Code(s):
WA02187020 Exp. Date: 8/22
WA03086671 Exp. Date: 11/22
WA03087521 Exp. Date: 11/22

ONLINE: Church & Dwight Initiates Voluntary Recall of Select Vitamins Due to Isolated Manufacturing Issue
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessewing townshipproduct recallsrecallvitaminsconsumer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Onions recalled due to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey due to plastic concerns
Baby cereal sold at Walmart recalled due to arsenic
Nearly 200K COVID-19 rapid test kits recalled
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Show More
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News