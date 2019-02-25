WATCH LIVE: Authorities respond to level 2 hazmat at Dirksen Federal Building

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Fire Department is responding to level 2 hazmat situation at the Dirksen Federal Building downtown Monday morning, the department said.

CFD said it is conducting an investigation into possible hazardous material. The response has led to street closures around the courthouse at 219 S. Dearborn St., with Jackson Boulevard closed between Clark and Dearborn streets.
CFD said the air quality is good and they are not getting any readings inside the building and there is no danger to the subway.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates
