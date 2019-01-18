EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5096501" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rev. Marvin Hunter, the great uncle of Laquan McDonald, reacted to the sentencing of Jason Van Dyke.

Through intense tears Tiffany van Dyke says of fear of her husband going to prison “my biggest fear is that somebody will kill my husband for something he did as police officer... for something he was trained to do. No malice, no hatred, simply a man doing his job.” @ABC7Chicago — liz nagy (@liznagy) January 18, 2019

A man pulled over by Jason Van Dyke in 2005 says then Officer Van Dyke held a gun to his temple calling him “a black ass n - - - - -!” He is testifying that he got a ticket for no tag but the ticket was dismissed. #VanDyke #LaquanMcdonald In the sentencing hearing for Van Dyke. — Leah Hope (@leahhopeABC7) January 18, 2019

Another man now testifying that during a traffic stop then Officer Jason Van Dyke choked him while hand cuffed because he wouldn’t spit out a cough drop. #VanDyke #LaquanMcdonald @ABC7Chicago — Leah Hope (@leahhopeABC7) January 18, 2019

Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted of murdering 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, was sentenced to 81 months, or 6 years and 9 months, in prison and two years mandatory supervised release.Judge Vincent Gaughan said he considered the most serious charge to be the second degree murder charge, not the 16 aggravated battery charges, and made his sentencing decision on that murder charge."I've been told time and time again that the citizenry of the county of Cook is not going to be satisfied with a sentence that's anything south of 20 years," said Pastor Marvin Hunter, McDonald's great uncle. "However I want to say to everyone - everyone in the city of Chicago and across this country - that if they had sentenced him to 1 minute, it is a victory. It is a victory because what has happened in this courtroom today has never happened in the history of this county and it sets a precedent and it sends a strong message to unjust police officers that now you can and will go to jail if you're caught lying, if you're caught breaking the law."Hunter earlier read a message to the judge as if it was written by his great nephew, saying "I am no longer here to speak for myself." It created a powerful image of the one person who this trial is based around, who has been unable to show is face in court for one very obvious reason.The mood in the courtroom was tense before the Judge Gaughan handed down his sentence. Van Dyke's wife Tiffany clutched the hand of a nun, who in turn clutched a rosary. Activists sat on the edge of their seats, hoping the sentence would be a statement against police.When the actual number was announced there was a pause, a suspended moment in which everyone was doing the math to convert 81 months into years, before they could really react. Van Dyke's family appeared relieved. The activists were disappointed and, as they left the courtroom, increasingly angry about what they see as an unjust sentence."We're devastated, we're heartbroken, but we're not giving up," said activist William Calloway, who worked to bring McDonald's murder to light. "That's a slap in the face to us and a slap in the face to him."The prosecution asked for 18 to 20 years in prison. The defense asked for probation. Van Dyke's sentence is eligible for reduction for good behavior, and ABC7 Legal Analyst Bob Milan said the former police officer could be out in as little as three years.Van Dyke entered the courtroom in a yellow jumpsuit with a filled in beard, hands crossed behind his back he faced the judge.His family, wife Tiffany and children, walked into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse surrounded by law enforcement. The weight of the proceedings clearly visible on their faces.Van Dyke's 17-year-old daughter testified off camera."I receive one phone call a day to hear my dad's voice. My family has to drive three hours only one day out of the week to only see him for one hour," she told the court. "The last time I hugged my dad or gave him a kiss goodbye was on October 5, 2018. Now I touch his hand through a dirty piece of glass."One of Van Dyke's attorneys read a letter from his 12-year-old daughter to the judge. His wife Tiffany gave extended, often tearful testimony about the impact his conviction and incarceration has had on her and their family.Van Dyke read a short statement on his own behalf after closing arguments were presented.Cook County Judge Gaughan also heard from Van Dyke's wife and teen daughter, as well as McDonald's family.The special prosecutor argued that aggravated battery with firearm is the more serious of the crimes of which Van Dyke is convicted and should be sentenced consecutively on those charges instead of the second degree murder charge, which carries a lesser sentence.The special prosecutor called to the stand several men who had filed complaints against Van Dyke as an officer. Vidale Joy said Van Dyke approached him with his gun drawn and used racial slurs. Jeremy Mayers said Van Dyke used one hand to choke him.Edwin Nance wept through most of his testimony, recounting three surgeries and constant pain since Van Dyke handcuffed him in 2007. Nance won a civil rights lawsuit against Van Dyke.In 2014, Van Dyke shot the black teen 16 times. Video of the shooting from a police dashboard camera, released more than a year later, was a key piece of evidence in the trial and inflamed public reaction across the country.In October, jurors took a few hours over two days to determine their verdict. Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.At 4 p.m. demonstrators who had come out to the courthouse where Van Dyke will be sentenced had left the area. Earlier a wide array of protesters were outside, totaling about 30 people at their peak, including about 25 from the Revolution Club Chicago.Chicago police officers kept an eye on the demonstrations but no problems or issues were reported.Among the demonstrators were several mothers of sons who had been shot and killed by police in Chicago and Zion. They said they felt a very personal connection to the McDonald case."96 years. That'd be the minimum that I want to come out of here. That would look like justice to me. To me, he deserves life. A life for a life," said LaToya Howell, whose son was killed by Zion police."If he gets off it would be a slap in the face. If he get justice-- if we get justice then I know there's a chance I can get justice in my son's case against the police," said Chantell Brooks, whose son was killed by Chicago police.