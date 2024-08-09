WATCH LIVE

Water search underway after abandoned kayak found near Winthrop Harbor, authorities say

Friday, August 9, 2024 5:01PM
WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A water search is underway after an empty kayak was found in the north suburbs.

An abandoned kayak and life vest were found Friday near the Winthrop Harbor Marina, authorities said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said their Marine Unit is searching Lake Michigan to see if anyone fell in the water.

It was not immediately known if any person has been reported missing.

No further information about the water search was available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

