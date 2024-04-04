Waukegan couple celebrates baby, impromptu wedding at hospital

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban couple is celebrating two major life events a wedding and the birth of their baby boy. But it didn't all go exactly as planned.

Jatiana and Midelson Silencieux joined ABC7 from Waukegan to share their story.

Jatiana was 34 weeks pregnant and preparing with then-fiance Midelson for the upcoming birth of their son and a courthouse wedding.

Jatiana suffered a heart attack and began suffering from preeclampsia, so their son, Grayson, was delivered by an emergency C-section.

While Grayson was in the neonatal intensive care unit, Jatiana was in the intensive care unit recovering and told nurses about how health complications had derailed her and Midelson's wedding plans.

The Advocate Lutheran General and Advocate Children's Hospital teams then decided to throw the couple a wedding.

Jatiana wore a white dress and carried a bouquet of flowers as she walked down the ICU hallway to a breakroom decorated for a wedding.

Their son, Grayson, made a special appearance dressed in a bowtie after being transported in his incubator from the NICU.

"We were overjoyed," Jatiana said. "We couldn't believe our baby was there with us on our wedding day. I was in tears."