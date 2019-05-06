Waukegan explosion update: Search continues for missing worker; 3 others killed

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews located another body on Sunday at the site of a large explosion at a Waukegan industrial plant, officials said, bringing the death toll from that incident to three with one p

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The search will resume Monday for one person still missing following the deadly explosion at a silicone plant in Waukegan.

Search teams recovered the body of one worker in the rubble Sunday, bringing the death toll to three with another person unaccounted for and presumed dead.

EMBED More News Videos

The Lake County Sheriff reports the explosion came from the AB Specialty Silicones plant in the area near Sunset Avenue and Northwestern Avenue in Waukegan.



Cell phone video from Friday shows flames and huge plumes of smoke at the site of AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan. The explosion was felt and heard across Lake County.

Dogs have been brought in to search the area, but it's difficult for crews who are limited because only some parts of the collapsed structure are safe.

A representative for the company said the three men who did not escape were actively mixing products at the time. It appears they knew something was wrong.

Those who escaped the building told rescuers it was the three men who alerted the others to get out.

"Most of the processes they do are very non-hazardous. Silicone itself, non-hazardous substance," said Waukegan Fire Marshal Lenzi said. "Something this weekend went horrifically wrong. That's what our investigation will come up with."

WATCH: Plant explosion damages nearby homes, businesses
EMBED More News Videos

Nearby home and business owners are also dealing with the aftermath of the explosion.



Nine people were in the building at the time of the blast. Four people were transported to the hospital, including 29-year-old Allen Stevens, who died Saturday.

It could be weeks before officials determine exactly what happened. Autopsies on the two bodies recovered are scheduled for Monday.

Some nearby businesses will remain closed Monday because of damage from the blast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake countywaukeganexplosion
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2 dead, 2 missing after Waukegan industrial plant explosion
2nd body found at site of Waukegan explosion; 1 still missing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting on West Side
$18K added to reward for info on missing postal worker's whereabouts
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain, falling temperatures Monday
Uber and Lyft drivers plan strikes in major cities to protest pay
Ramadan 2019: What you need to know about the Islamic holy month
Burial company helped fulfill one of Luke Perry's final wishes
3-year-old dies in burning car in Queens; father in custody
Show More
10-year-old boy fatally shot by 12-year-old sibling
At least 40 killed after plane makes fiery landing in Moscow
Parents lose custody of son after discontinuing chemo
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by men in truck: Police
2 million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled
More TOP STORIES News