- Chicago Weather Live Radar

The National Weather Service warned that the first round of storms storms carried 40 mile-per-hour-winds and hail. The storms are expected to move out of the area early Friday afternoon.
The Chicago area is under a marginal risk for severe storms Friday. Isolated storms are expected to return Friday evening around 5 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was effect for northeastern Kane County and McHenry County before expiring around 9:40 a.m.
