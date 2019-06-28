Weather

- Chicago Weather Live Radar

Strong thunderstorms moved through the Chicago area Friday morning, with another round of isolated storms possible in the evening.

The National Weather Service warned that the first round of storms storms carried 40 mile-per-hour-winds and hail. The storms are expected to move out of the area early Friday afternoon.

The Chicago area is under a marginal risk for severe storms Friday. Isolated storms are expected to return Friday evening around 5 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was effect for northeastern Kane County and McHenry County before expiring around 9:40 a.m.

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?

EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.



What is the 5 second rule for weather?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry shares interesting facts and tips to help you better understand the world of weather.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News