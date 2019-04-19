Weather: Like It or Not

The 5 second rule for lightning

EMBED <>More Videos

You may have heard of the 5 second rule when it comes to dropped food on the floor - but have you heard of the lightning 5 second rule?

WEATHER: Like It or Not!
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- You may have heard of the 5 second rule when it comes to dropped food on the floor - but have you heard of the weather 5 second rule?

It can help you determine how far away lightning is from your location.

When you see lighting in the distance, start counting.

The thunder travels away from the lightning bolt and in about 5 seconds it will have traveled 1 mile.

So for every 5 seconds you count before you hear thunder, that equals 1 mile.

Now the speed that the sound of thunder travels varies depending on the air temperature.

Thunder travels faster in warm air and slower in colder air, but it all is about 5 seconds per mile.

As thunder moves farther away from the lightning bolt, the sound starts to dissipate. This creates the phenomena of heat lightning.

Believe it or not, but there is no such thing as heat lightning. What you are seeing is lighting from a distant thunderstorm but you are too far away to hear the thunder.

RELATED:


Lightning safety tips


What is the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?


Which is worse: Watch or Warning?



How do tornadoes form?


What is a microburst?


What is an outflow boundary?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherweather: like it or not
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER: LIKE IT OR NOT
WEATHER: Like It or Not!
What is the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?
Lightning safety tips
Which is worse: Watch or warning?
TOP STORIES
Missing Crystal Lake boy, 5, did not leave home on foot: police
Perris torture case: Turpin parents get 25 years to life
2 fatally shoot each other in Park Manor attempted robbery
David Yarrow: Wild animals on Chicago streets
Possible human hearts found in Loop alley
'Earth' music video brings together celebs for good cause
Welder makes 'Game of Thrones' throne for wife
Show More
Man lured with dating app robbed in Aurora; 2 charged
18-year-old slapped 70-year-old over handicapped parking: police
5th grader involved in fight died of natural causes: Officials
STAYUMBL driver notorious for cutting people off charged in bus incident
Officer brings McDonald's after boy calls 911
More TOP STORIES News