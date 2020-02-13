Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and chilly Wednesday night

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: AccuWeather Alert: Showers, strong storms. High: 62, Low: 42
Friday: Much colder. High: 42, Low: 28
Saturday: Cold, lake breeze. High: 38, Low: 27
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 44, Low: 32
Monday: Low 40s by lake. High: 52, Low: 37
Tuesday: Rain at night. High: 62, Low: 42
Wednesday: Rainy. High: 59, Low: 43
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.