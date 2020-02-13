Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and chilly Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain ends, but turns cloudy and chilly Wednesday night. Lows in the lower 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: AccuWeather Alert: Showers, strong storms. High: 62, Low: 42

Friday: Much colder. High: 42, Low: 28

Saturday: Cold, lake breeze. High: 38, Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 44, Low: 32

Monday: Low 40s by lake. High: 52, Low: 37

Tuesday: Rain at night. High: 62, Low: 42

Wednesday: Rainy. High: 59, Low: 43



