Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy with spotty drizzle/freezing drizzle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Monday with temperatures cooler by the lake. Highs in the mid 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and early rain/snow mix. High: 35, Low: 25

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow by evening. High: 32, Low: 27

Thursday: Cloudy and snow ends. Accumulations between 2 and 6 inches. High: 31, Low: 21

Friday: Partly sunny with some lake snow showers. High: 33, Low: 17

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 35, Low: 20

Sunday: Cloudy and mild with fog in some areas. High: 38, Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 34, Low: 23



