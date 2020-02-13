Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and chilly Monday. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Cloudy, chilly. High: 43, Low: 33

Tuesday: Rain at night. High: 50, Low: 32

Wednesday: Clearing, colder by the lake. High: 56, Low: 41

Thursday: Dry, cooler. High: 48, Low: 36

Friday: Rain likely. High: 46, Low: 40

Saturday: Morning rain. High: 54, Low: 36

Sunday: Dry, sunny. High: 52, Low: 33



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
