Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and chilly Sunday night, with light showers ending. Lows in the mid 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mainly dry, chilly. High: 52, Low: 35

Tuesday: Sunny, slightly warmer but cool for May. High: 59, Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 60, Low: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 53

Friday: Morning rain. High: 68, Low: 50

Saturday: Few showers. High: 64, Low: 54

Sunday: Cloudy with showers possible. High: 70, Low: 52


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
