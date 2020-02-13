Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and chilly Sunday night, with light showers ending. Lows in the mid 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mainly dry, chilly. High: 52, Low: 35: Sunny, slightly warmer but cool for May. High: 59, Low: 39: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 60, Low: 51: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 53: Morning rain. High: 68, Low: 50: Few showers. High: 64, Low: 54: Cloudy with showers possible. High: 70, Low: 52