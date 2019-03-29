Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, colder Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, colder, with rain late Friday.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain by evening. High: 48, Low: 36

Saturday Mostly cloudy with rain south ending early. High: 44, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 43, Low: 30

Monday: Plenty of sunshine and not as chilly. High: 51, Low: 36

Tuesday: Morning clouds and then partial clearing and breezy. High: 58, Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer . High: 61, Low: 45

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a brief shower. Turning colder. High: 60, Low: 40



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Illinois State Trooper struck, killed in crash in Freeport; driver cited
Chicago asks Jussie Smollett to pay $130K for cost of investigation
Jussie Smollett's surprise deal raises new questions
New Preckwinkle TV ad draws ire from family at center of 2004 tragedy
Woman allegedly held 33 Guatemalans hostage in Cicero home
Woman says squatters moved into her house and changed locks
Visitation held for CPD cop killed in off duty shooting
Show More
Pope explains reluctant ring kiss seen in viral video
CPD issues warning after CTA Red Line robberies on South Side
25th Ward to have new alderman in more than 20 years
'Full House' in SF to go back on the market
Boy, 8, crashes car into Woodridge home
More TOP STORIES News