Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, freezing drizzle Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with freezing drizzle Wednesday morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Overcast with wintry mix turning to rain. High: 38, Low: 18

Thursday: Cold, dry. High: 29, Low: 17

Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow late. High: 31, Low: 30

Saturday: Wintry mix early. High: 40, Low: 8

Sunday: Deep freeze. High: 15, Low: 6

Monday: Slightly cloudy, mild. High: 20, Low: 10

Tuesday: Not as cold. High: 24, Low: 16




Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Weather Advisory issued with freezing drizzle forecast during morning commute
School buses damaged after Gresham building fire spreads to lot next door
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in Chicago
Ex-girlfriend of suspect killed in Gary shootout says he should have been jailed
Dixmoor mayor overpaid by nearly $64K, trustees say
Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you
Trump speaks at Milwaukee rally same night as Democratic debate
Show More
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate in Iowa
Belize murder of ABC7 producer Anne Swaney remains unsolved after 4 years
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
DUI charge dropped against retired priest accused in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run
Chicago Bears move training camp back to Halas Hall
More TOP STORIES News