Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Wednesday with snow starting in the evening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5923190" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The latest full seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Wednesday with snow starting in the evening. Highs in the upper-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy with snow late. High: 38, Low: 21: AccuWeather Alert: Snow through midday, windy, cold. High: 22, Low: -2: Sunny and cold for Valentine's Day. High: 18, Low: 11: Partly cloudy, light snow late. High: 35, Low: 30: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 42, Low: 36: Mostly cloudy, windy, rain. High: 46, Low: 34: Cloudy, windy, light snow. High: 34, Low: 22