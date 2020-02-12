Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Wednesday with snow starting in the evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Wednesday with snow starting in the evening. Highs in the upper-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow late. High: 38, Low: 21

Thursday: AccuWeather Alert: Snow through midday, windy, cold. High: 22, Low: -2

Friday: Sunny and cold for Valentine's Day. High: 18, Low: 11

Saturday: Partly cloudy, light snow late. High: 35, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 42, Low: 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy, rain. High: 46, Low: 34

Tuesday: Cloudy, windy, light snow. High: 34, Low: 22



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
