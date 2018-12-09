WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing fog expected on Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Roads could be slick during Monday morning commute due to frozen fog.

Monday: Quiet. High: 36, Low: 24

Tuesday: A little warmer. High: 38, Low: 28
Wednesday: Breezy. High: 40, Low: 30

Thursday: Scattered rain and snow showers. High: 38, Low: 33

Friday: Rain and snow mix. High: 39, Low: 33

Saturday: Partial clearing. High: 40, Low: 29

Sunday: Rain late in day. High: 42, Low: 28


