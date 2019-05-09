Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday night

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday night. Lows in the lower 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: 40s by the lake. High: 57, Low: 43

Saturday: Rain possible south. High: 58, Low: 46

Sunday: Patchy, light rain. High: 55, Low: 43

Monday: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: 62, Low: 44

Tuesday: Nice!. High: 70, Low: 58

Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 49

Thursday: Clearing up. High: 72, Low: 51


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 16, ID'd as mom of abandoned newborn found in Humboldt Park alley, police say
Louis Farrakhan speaks at St. Sabina at invitation of Father Pfleger
Wounded warrior gets wheelchair-fitted home
Meet the winner of this free comic book store competition
Cancer survivor pays it forward donating scarves for cancer patients
Rap Sheet Day helps Chicagoans clear past offenses from their criminal records
Lonely boy calls 911, says he wants a friend
Show More
Superintendent Eddie Johnson reflects on year of loss
Lori Lightfoot discusses summer violence plan
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
New Amazon safety rules after toxic metals found in school supplies
Box truck dangling from I-195 after multi-vehicle crash in NJ
More TOP STORIES News