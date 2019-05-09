Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday night. Lows in the lower 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: 40s by the lake. High: 57, Low: 43Rain possible south. High: 58, Low: 46: Patchy, light rain. High: 55, Low: 43: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: 62, Low: 44: Nice!. High: 70, Low: 58: Showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 49: Clearing up. High: 72, Low: 51