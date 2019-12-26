Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly Thursday night. Lows in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Partly sunny and slightly cooler. High: 44, Low: 32

Saturday: Cloudy with rain late. High: 53, Low: 51

Sunday: Cloudy with showers. High: 58, Low: 32

Monday: Partly cloudy, light rain and snow. High: 36, Low: 26

Tuesday: Partly sunny, chilly. High: 33, Low: 25

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 40, Low: 28

Thursday: Partly cloudy, showers late. High: 41, Low: 29



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
