Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly overnight. Lows in the low 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cool and dry. High: 29, Low: 24

Monday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 34, Low: 17

Tuesday: Sunny, windy, cold. High: 28, Low: 15

Wednesday: Sunny, cold. High: 29, Low: 20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warming up. High: 43, Low: 29

Friday: Cloudy, mild. High: 41, Low: 28

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle and flurries. High: 38, Low: 29



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
