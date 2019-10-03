Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, chilly Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday night with lows around 50.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a brief lake shower. High: 58, Low: 49
Saturday: Cool with showers and storms later in the day. High: 64, Low: 50
Sunday: Mostly sunny and drying out. High: 66, Low: 48
Monday: A mix of sun and clouds, and breezy. High: 60, Low: 43
Tuesday: Lots of sun. High: 64, Low: 46
Wednesday: Sunny and very nice. High: 66, Low: 50
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High: 66, Low: 40
