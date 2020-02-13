Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with spotty showers and storms. Highs reaching 60.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers and storms. High: 60, Low: 46

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler lakeside. High: 58, Low: 39

Friday: Mostly sunny, rain late. High: 55, Low: 42

Saturday: Overcast, chilly, periods of rain. High: 50, Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chillier by the lake. High: 52, Low: 37

Monday: Sunny and dry, lake breeze. High: 60, Low: 42

Tuesday: Sunny, chilly and quiet. High: 63 Low: 45



