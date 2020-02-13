Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, stray showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with stray showers and cold air moving in. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Chilly with showers and flurries. High: 44, Low: 29

Saturday: Sunny, morning frost. High: 56, Low: 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and rainy at times. High: 51, Low: 36

Monday: Partly cloudy, cold. High: 49, Low: 37

Tuesday: Sunny but cool for May. High: 58, Low: 41

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with PM showers. High: 60, Low: 47

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 63, Low: 48


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
