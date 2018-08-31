Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with storms and showers Saturday

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms Saturday to kick off Labor Day Weekend. Highs in the mid-80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 85, Low: 70Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thundershowers. High: 88, Low: 73Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thundershowers. High: 87, Low: 73Partly cloudy and warm. High: 89, Low: 74Partly cloudy with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 72Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 84, Low: 70Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 81, Low: 68