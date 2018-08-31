WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with storms and showers Saturday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy with showers and storms Saturday to kick off Labor Day Weekend. Highs in the mid-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 85, Low: 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thundershowers. High: 88, Low: 73

Labor Day: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thundershowers. High: 87, Low: 73

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 89, Low: 74

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 72

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 84, Low: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 81, Low: 68

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
