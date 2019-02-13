Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and windy Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Sunny and windy Wednesday. Highs near 30.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, windy. High: 29, Low: 25
Thursday: Cloudy with light rain ending as snow. High: 42, Low: 16
Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, colder. High: 22, Low: 13
Saturday: Sunny and dry. High: 28, Low: 20
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered snow. High: 29, Low: 16
Monday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High: 27, Low: 15
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered snow. High: 29, Low: 14
