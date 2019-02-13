WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and windy Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sunny and windy Wednesday. Highs near 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, windy. High: 29, Low: 25

Thursday: Cloudy with light rain ending as snow. High: 42, Low: 16

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, colder. High: 22, Low: 13

Saturday: Sunny and dry. High: 28, Low: 20

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered snow. High: 29, Low: 16

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High: 27, Low: 15

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered snow. High: 29, Low: 14

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
