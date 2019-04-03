Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny start with rain Wednesday evening

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny start with rain at night Wednesday. Highs in the upper-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Wednesday: Rain at night. High: 57, Low: 40

Thursday: Periods of rain. High: 46, Low: 37

Friday: Clearing. High: 58, Low: 40

Saturday Warmer. High: 64, Low: 54

Sunday: Warmest day this season. Rain late. High: 71, Low: 50

Monday: Rain likely. High: 64, Low: 44

Tuesday: Turning colder. High: 58, Low: 36



