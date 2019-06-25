Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with an evening thunder storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm with an evening thunder storm. Highs in the mid-80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm. High: 86, Low: 67

Thursday: Sunny and more humid. High: 85, Low: 68

Friday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 84, Low: 67

Saturday: Hot, isolated storm possible. High: 90, Low: 77

Sunday Hot and muggy. High: 83, Low: 63

Monday: Hot with an isolated storm. High: 86, Low: 69

Tuesday: Isolated storm possible High: 88, Low: 72


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois marijuana law signed by Pritzker, takes effect January 1, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of Chicago area
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
CPS offers free summer meals
Divvy rider critically injured in River North hit-and-run
Black bear breaks into Montana home and naps in closet
Girl, 4, killed after being run over in Calumet Heights driveway
Show More
Search underway for Virginia toddler missing for more than a day
Acting border chief resigns amid uproar over migrant children
New White House press secretary announced
Cardi B pleads not guilty to felony charges in NYC strip club melee
Substitute teacher fired for filming porn in classroom: School
More TOP STORIES News