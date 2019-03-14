Chicago AccuWeather: Wind advisory, thunderstorms Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY: Wind advisory and isolated strong storms Thursday. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wind Advisory in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY: Thursday: Windy, isolated storms. High: 67, Low: 36
Friday: Light snow and rain. High: 40, Low: 26
Saturday: Dry and chilly. High: 39, Low: 25
Sunday: Cloudy with evening flurries. High: 44, Low: 26
Monday: Some sun. High: 43, Low: 29
Tuesday: Cloudy with showers: 45, Low: 33
Wednesday: Cloudy and chilly. High: 40, Low: 31
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
