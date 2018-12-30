WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory issued

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and DeKalb counties until 9 a.m. Monday.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mild with lots of sunshine. High: 37, Low: 30

Monday: Cloudy and cold with rain. High: 36, Low: 30
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, colder and breezy. High: 33, Low: 16

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 18

Thursday: Sunny and milder. High: 35, Low: 27

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 41, Low: 28

Saturday: Mild and mostly sunny. High: 44, Low: 29

