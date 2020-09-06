Chicago Weather: 2 rounds of potentially severe storms roll through area Sunday

The entire Chicago area is under a "slight" risk of severe weather Sunday, according to the Storm Prediction Center. That means scattered severe storms are possible across the area.
ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Phil Schwarz said the first round of storms will be weaker and arrive between 6 and 10 a.m. Sunday morning as a warm front approaches the area.
There will be a lull through about the mid-afternoon before another round of storms comes through, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra said. Winds will be high in the meantime, with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
The afternoon storms will be more scattered but pose a slightly higher severe risk.
The main threat with any storms that develop will be damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rains, though there is also a low risk for tornadoes to develop.
Schwarz said he thinks the main tornado risk will be higher later in the day as a second batch of storms develop along a cold front between 7 p.m. and midnight.
The cold front will bring cool, dry conditions on Labor Day, Schwarz said.
Most of the Chicago area is in a moderate drought, Schwartz said. The latest models indicate some areas could see several inches of rain over the next six days.