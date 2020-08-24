Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear skies overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear skies with clouds increaing Saturday night. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Strong storms. High: 85, Low: 68

Monday: Mainly dry Labor Day. High: 73, Low: 58

Tuesday: Morning rain. High: 67 Low: 61

Wednesday:Showers possible. High: 74, Low: 62

Thursday: Evening storms possible. High: 68, Low: 59

Friday: More rain. High: 63, Low: 55

Saturday: Few rain showers. High: 70, Low: 56



