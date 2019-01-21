Chicago Weather: Bitter cold temperatures move in after weekend snowstorm

CHICAGO (WLS) --After a snowing weekend, frigid temperatures have moved into the Chicago area.
The high temperature Monday for Chicago is expected to reach 15, with a low temperature of 10 degrees.
Some lake-effect snow Monday morning could leave a dusting of snow for areas near Lake Michigan. This comes after a weekend snowstorm that dumped 4-9 inches of snow across the area Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to warm up a bit on Tuesday, with a high of 36 before the freezing cold comes back for the rest of the week beginning on Wednesday.