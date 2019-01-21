WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Bitter cold temperatures move in after weekend snowstorm

EMBED </>More Videos

Following a weekend snowstorm, freezing cold temperatures have moved intot eh Chicago area Monday.

Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
After a snowing weekend, frigid temperatures have moved into the Chicago area.

The high temperature Monday for Chicago is expected to reach 15, with a low temperature of 10 degrees.
LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Some lake-effect snow Monday morning could leave a dusting of snow for areas near Lake Michigan. This comes after a weekend snowstorm that dumped 4-9 inches of snow across the area Saturday.
RELATED: How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
EMBED More News Videos

When the temperature begins to drop, follow these tips from AccuWeather to keep your pipes from freezing.



Temperatures are expected to warm up a bit on Tuesday, with a high of 36 before the freezing cold comes back for the rest of the week beginning on Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowcoldChicagoCook CountyLake CountyLake County IndianaWill CountyDuPage CountyMcHenry County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sledding hills across Chicago and the suburbs
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning flurries and frigid temperatures on Monday
Chicago Weather: Frigid temperatures follow weekend snowstorm
Pancake Ice formations along Lake Michigan
More Weather
Top Stories
Boy, 14, shot in Fernwood after being dropped off by ride-share vehicle
Chicago commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King with events across city
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Girl, 12, dies after snow fort collapses on her in Arlington Heights
Former Northwestern student wrongly accused of stealing a car settles with Evanston police
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning flurries and frigid temperatures on Monday
Taunted Native American elder, teen at center of crowd speak out
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
Show More
Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 OT
United passengers stuck on plane for more than 14 hours in Canada
Quick Tip: Do you have enough money to cover a $1,000 emergency?
Deadline for CPS high school applications extended after data entry error
More News