CHICAGO (WLS) --Temperatures dipped down to the single digits Saturday night onto Sunday and aren't expected to get much higher than 15 degrees.
The frigid temperatures follow a major snowstorm that dumped 4-9 inches across the Chicago area Saturday, snarling traffic and canceling more than 1,000 flights.
By Saturday afternoon, the snow had stopped, but lake effect snow brought a few more inches to the area late Saturday into Sunday in Lake and Cook counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Porter, LaPorte, and Lake counties until 4 p.m. Sunday.
Evelyn Holmes was on the roads in the ABC 7 Stormtracker in northwest Indiana Sunday morning.
The heavy snow impacted road and air travel late Friday and early Saturday as snow and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour lead to poor visibility and blowing snow.
At 9 p.m. Saturday, O'Hare International Airport reported 1,092 flight cancellations with average delays of 47 minutes. At Midway Airport, there were 78 flight cancellations and a less than 15 minutes delay on flights.
Saturday afternoon, a United Airlines plane skidded off the runway at O'Hare. None of the 129 people on board were injured.
Saturday afternoon, some of the highest snow totals were in Waukegan (9.1 inches), Palatine (8.5 inches), Northbrook (6.4 inches), Elmhurst (5.8 inches), Midway (5.3 inches) and O'Hare (5 inches).
