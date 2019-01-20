WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Single-digit temperatures follow weekend snowstorm

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEOS: Snowstorm dumps 4-9 inches of snow in Chicago area (1 of 7)

Lake effect snow hammers northwest Indiana

Evellyn Holmes is on the roads in northwest Indiana in the ABC 7 Stormtracker.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Temperatures dipped down to the single digits Saturday night onto Sunday and aren't expected to get much higher than 15 degrees.

Download our app for the latest weather radar, alerts

The frigid temperatures follow a major snowstorm that dumped 4-9 inches across the Chicago area Saturday, snarling traffic and canceling more than 1,000 flights.

Need help clearing snow? Check out these resources
EMBED More News Videos

Need help shoveling? Here are some ways to get help without leaving the comfort of your home.



By Saturday afternoon, the snow had stopped, but lake effect snow brought a few more inches to the area late Saturday into Sunday in Lake and Cook counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Porter, LaPorte, and Lake counties until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Evelyn Holmes was on the roads in the ABC 7 Stormtracker in northwest Indiana Sunday morning.
EMBED More News Videos

Evellyn Holmes is on the roads in northwest Indiana in the ABC 7 Stormtracker.


The heavy snow impacted road and air travel late Friday and early Saturday as snow and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour lead to poor visibility and blowing snow.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, O'Hare International Airport reported 1,092 flight cancellations with average delays of 47 minutes. At Midway Airport, there were 78 flight cancellations and a less than 15 minutes delay on flights.

EMBED More News Videos

A limo slid into the Fox River in Algonquin.



Saturday afternoon, a United Airlines plane skidded off the runway at O'Hare. None of the 129 people on board were injured.
RELATED: United plane skids off runway at O'Hare

Saturday afternoon, some of the highest snow totals were in Waukegan (9.1 inches), Palatine (8.5 inches), Northbrook (6.4 inches), Elmhurst (5.8 inches), Midway (5.3 inches) and O'Hare (5 inches).

RELATED: My Block, My Hood, My City offers volunteer snow removal for seniors, residents with disabilities

RELATED: Chicago's Top 5 biggest snowstorms
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look at the top 5 biggest snowstorms to hit Chicago.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowChicagoCook CountyLake CountyLake County IndianaWill CountyDuPage CountyMcHenry County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sledding hills across Chicago and the suburbs
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Dangerously cold Sunday
Chicago Weather: LIVE RADAR: Snowstorm dumps 4-9 inches; lake effect snow to bring more
Sledding hills across Chicago and the suburbs
More Weather
Top Stories
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Chicago AccuWeather: Dangerously cold Sunday
Democratic lawmakers reject Trump's latest immigration proposal
Revised Lincoln Yards plan released; Ald. Brian Hopkins says it's 'favorable'
The world's oldest man dead at 113
Motorola to bring back upgraded, $1,500 'Razr' phone
Applications available for 2019 Taste of Chicago vendors
Plane skids off runway at O'Hare
Show More
My Block, My Hood, My City to offer volunteer snow removal
US pairs figure skating champion kills himself at 33
Horse rescued after being stuck in dumpster in California
Groups gather in Chicago area in solidarity with Women's March
More News