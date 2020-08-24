Weather

Chicago Weather: Chilly, clear

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chilly and clear Monday night. Lows around 40.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny with morning frost. High: 57, Low: 36

Wednesday: Sunny, morning frost again. High: 62, Low: 41

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 66, Low: 45

Friday: Sunny, closer to normal. High: 68, Low: 48

Saturday: Showers late. High: 70, Low: 52

Sunday: Isolated showers. High: 72, Low: 54

Monday: Scattered showers. High: 74, Low: 54

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
