Chicago Weather: Chilly, clear

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chilly and clear Monday night. Lows around 40.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny with morning frost. High: 57, Low: 36: Sunny, morning frost again. High: 62, Low: 41: Sunny and pleasant. High: 66, Low: 45Sunny, closer to normal. High: 68, Low: 48: Showers late. High: 70, Low: 52: Isolated showers. High: 72, Low: 54: Scattered showers. High: 74, Low: 54