Chicago Weather: Cloudy, PM snow showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds thicken Tuesday, bringing a dusting of snow by evening. Highs in the upper 20s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Light snow at night. High: 26, Low: 16: Sunny and breezy. High: 35, Low: 29: Milder and sunny. High: 40, Low: 24: Colder and partly cloudy. High: 30, Low: 10: Sunny, still dry. High: 24, Low: 15: Snow develops. High: 29, Low: 22: Periods of snow. High: 32, Low: 26