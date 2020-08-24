Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, windy, rainy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, windy and rainy Tuesday. Highs in the low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Cloudy, windy, rainy. High: 74 Low: 61

Wednesday: Sunny but much colder. High: 49, Low: 32

Thursday: Sunny, slightly milder. High: 56, Low: 39

Friday: Chilly. High: 46, Low: 31

Saturday: Clouds increase. Patchy, light rain. High: 47, Low: 55

Sunday: Clearing late. High: 56, Low: 41

Monday: Cooler: 46, Low: 31



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
