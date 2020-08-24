Weather

Chicago Weather: Cold with PM snow Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cold with snow in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: PM snow. High:15, Low: 6

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Steady snow. High: 14, Low: -2

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Very cold, with wind chills to -30. High: 6, Low: -8

Monday: Partly cloudy, lake snow. High: 11, Low: 5

Tuesday: More snow. High: 18, Low: 7

Wednesday: Some sun. High: 21, Low: 12

Thursday: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer. High: 25, Low: 15

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
