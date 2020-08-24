Weather

Chicago Weather: Cold with sub-zero wind chills Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Very cold with sub-zero wind chills Thursday. Highs in the teens.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Cold with sub-zero wind chills. High: 19, Low: 10

Friday: Cold, with Indiana snow showers. High: 22, Low: 17

Saturday: Sunny and not as cold. High: 37, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with evening rain. High: 44, Low: 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy with morning flurries. High: 31, Low: 12

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, snow/rain mix at night. High: 27, Low: 24

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow mix to rain. High: 39, Low: 38

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeremih shares details of fight for his life against COVID-19
New video shows dramatic rescue after Porter house explosion
Could your stimulus check jump to $2,000? Experts weigh in
Chicago businesses help each other, community as COVID relief bill stalls
Porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages in Riverside
Chicago Police Academy implements 'revolutionary' simulator
Trump threatens COVID-19 relief over stimulus check amount
Show More
These stores will be open to shoppers on Christmas Eve
COVID pandemic forces quick switch for 1st year healthcare workers
Woman partially blinded in Brickyard Mall arrest sues Chicago cops, city
Over 100K people in Illinois have received COVID-19 vaccine
Volunteers hand out meals to homebound seniors
More TOP STORIES News