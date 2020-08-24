Weather

Chicago Weather: Light showers early, windy & mild Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Light showers early, windy & mild Sunday. Highs in the mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Drizzle early, windy. High: 52, Low: 26

Monday: Sunny, colder. High: 38, Low: 22

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 43, Low: 33

Wednesday: Sunny, mild. High: 53, Low: 30

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 57, Low: 32

Friday: Showers possible. High: 46, Low: 28

Saturday: Dry. High: 37, Low: 26

