CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong storms are expected to move through the Chicago area late Saturday afternoon.Storms are expected to come through the area during the afternoon and early evening hours and may contain severe storms with large hail and possibly tornadoes. There could be damaging winds in excess of 70mph, hail and heavy rain.An AccuWeather alert is in effect for severe weather between 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.After the front pushes through Saturday evening, the rain clears out for Sunday with cooler temperatures.