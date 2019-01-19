Chicago Weather: LIVE RADAR: Snowstorm dumps 4-9 inches; lake effect snow to bring more

CHICAGO (WLS) --A major snowstorm dumped 4-9 inches across the Chicago area, snarling traffic and canceling more than 1,000 flights.
By Saturday afternoon, the snow had stopped, but lake effect snow is expected to bring another 3-6 inches starting late Saturday into Sunday in Lake and Cook counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.
The heavy snow impacted road and air travel late Friday and early Saturday as snow and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour lead to poor visibility and blowing snow. O'Hare International Airport reported 913 cancellations as of 2 p.m. and Midway reported 86 cancellations.
Download our app for the latest weather radar, alerts
Amtrak is warning people to check their train status this weekend, as some trains out of Chicago have already been canceled.
The City of Chicago said Friday it had 350,000 tons of salt at piles across the city and more than 300 snow vehicles ready to clear the streets.
Northern suburbs hit with heavy snow
RELATED: Chicago's Top 5 biggest snowstorms
RELATED: My Block, My Hood, My City offers volunteer snow removal for seniors, residents with disabilities
RELATED: Sledding hills across Chicago and the suburbs
ComEd also said it has increased staffing and is getting equipment ready ahead of the storm.
"ComEd has developed a plan and is prepared to have crews ready to respond in the event that there are weather-related issues," said Terence R. Donnelly, president and chief operating officer, ComEd. "Our team is committed to responding to inclement weather issues and restoring any power interruptions as quickly and safely as possible."
ComEd says anyone who encounters a downed power line can call 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661) and Spanish-speaking customers can call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237). ComEd warns you should not approach downed power lines and do not shovel snow onto ComEd equipment.
Need help clearing snow? Check out these resources
Saturday's temperature will reach a high of 26 degrees and a low of 12.
RELATED: ABC7 Accuweather Forecast
RELATED: Raw video from the Blizzard of 2011