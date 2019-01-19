WEATHER

Chicago Weather: LIVE RADAR: Snowstorm dumps 4-9 inches; lake effect snow to bring more

Snow will begin falling Friday afternoon into Saturday morning in the Chicago area, leaving behind 3 to 8 inches for many areas, and some could see well over that.

By , Tracy Butler, Cheryl Scott, Diane Pathieu and Jesse Kirsch, Mark McGinnis
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A major snowstorm dumped 4-9 inches across the Chicago area, snarling traffic and canceling more than 1,000 flights.

By Saturday afternoon, the snow had stopped, but lake effect snow is expected to bring another 3-6 inches starting late Saturday into Sunday in Lake and Cook counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.
Lake effect snow is expected in parts of the viewing area Saturday night.



The heavy snow impacted road and air travel late Friday and early Saturday as snow and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour lead to poor visibility and blowing snow. O'Hare International Airport reported 913 cancellations as of 2 p.m. and Midway reported 86 cancellations.

Amtrak is warning people to check their train status this weekend, as some trains out of Chicago have already been canceled.

The City of Chicago said Friday it had 350,000 tons of salt at piles across the city and more than 300 snow vehicles ready to clear the streets.

Diane Pathieu tracks the Chicago area snowfall in the ABC7 StormTracker Live.

Northern suburbs hit with heavy snow
Heavy snow hit Evanston and other northern suburbs Saturday.

RELATED: Chicago's Top 5 biggest snowstorms
Take a look at the top 5 biggest snowstorms to hit Chicago.

RELATED: My Block, My Hood, My City offers volunteer snow removal for seniors, residents with disabilities

RELATED: Sledding hills across Chicago and the suburbs
With the big snow fall overnight and plenty of schools closed Monday was a prime sledding day!



ComEd also said it has increased staffing and is getting equipment ready ahead of the storm.

"ComEd has developed a plan and is prepared to have crews ready to respond in the event that there are weather-related issues," said Terence R. Donnelly, president and chief operating officer, ComEd. "Our team is committed to responding to inclement weather issues and restoring any power interruptions as quickly and safely as possible."
ComEd says anyone who encounters a downed power line can call 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661) and Spanish-speaking customers can call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237). ComEd warns you should not approach downed power lines and do not shovel snow onto ComEd equipment.
Need help clearing snow? Check out these resources
Need help shoveling? Here are some ways to get help without leaving the comfort of your home.



Saturday's temperature will reach a high of 26 degrees and a low of 12.

RELATED: ABC7 Accuweather Forecast

RELATED: Raw video from the Blizzard of 2011
The blizzard of 2011 dropped more than 20 inches of snow on Chicago, stranding hundreds on Lake Shore Drive.

(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
