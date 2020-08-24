Weather

Chicago Weather: Mainly dry, cool, breezy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mainly dry but cool and breezy Tuesday. Highs in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Showers end early. High: 63, Low: 50

Wednesday: Sunny, cool, chilly. High: 67, Low: 47

Thursday: Sunny, chilly. High: 58, Low: 42

Friday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 54, Low: 40

Saturday: Light showers. High: 55, Low: 45

Sunday: Showers return. High: 53, Low: 46

Monday: Still chilly. High: 59, Low: 48


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
