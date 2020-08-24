Chicago Weather: Mild and cloudy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase, unseasonably mild Monday with a few afternoon sprinkles possible. Highs in the 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy, mild, breezy. High: 65, Low: 50: Showers, storms. High: 62, Low: 48: Rain early, then clearing. High: 58, Low: 39: Showers. High: 52, Low: 34Sunny, quiet. High: 50, Low: 31: Mainly cloudy. High: 54, Low: 38: Patchy, light rain. High: 52, Low: 29