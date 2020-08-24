Weather

Chicago Weather: Mild and cloudy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase, unseasonably mild Monday with a few afternoon sprinkles possible. Highs in the 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Partly cloudy, mild, breezy. High: 65, Low: 50

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High: 62, Low: 48

Wednesday: Rain early, then clearing. High: 58, Low: 39

Thursday: Showers. High: 52, Low: 34

Friday: Sunny, quiet. High: 50, Low: 31

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. High: 54, Low: 38

Sunday: Patchy, light rain. High: 52, Low: 29

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Cook County vaccine site opening in Forest Park; IL, IN expand eligibility
Loyola to take on Oregon St. in Sweet 16 after win over Illinois
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
Video shows dad dropping daughter, 2, as zoo elephant charges
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies amid COVID-19 struggle
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
Show More
Old St. Pat's Fr. Hurley to step away from duties, church announces
Woodlawn wellness center aims to fight healthcare inequality
Make-A-wish to help young cardiac patient become crime fighter for a day
Charges filed in CPD officer's shooting in South Austin
18 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News