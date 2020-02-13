Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear with patchy fog

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear with some patchy fog Friday night. Lows in the upper 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, hot and muggy. High: 92, Low: 76

Sunday: Extremely hot, with late storms. High: 94, Low: 71

Monday: Rain early. High: 85, Low: 66

Tuesday: Sunny, nice. High: 85, Low: 67

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 67

Thursday: Partly sunny, stray shower. High: 85, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 68


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jerry Taft, retired ABC7 meteorologist, dies at 77
Columbus statues in Grant Park, Little Italy taken down by city; aldermen react
ABC7 colleagues share memories of Jerry Taft
White Sox, Cubs to open 2020 season Friday
VIDEO: Jerry Taft bursts into uncontrollable laughter
Illinois' new COVID-19 cases rise by 1,532
George Floyd's brother joins Preckwinkle to unveil violence prevention effort
Show More
'Rogue Trip' now streaming on Disney+
Woman refusing to wear mask denied pizza order, goes on tirade
Trump signs 4 executive orders on lowering drug prices
CDC releases new guidance for reopening schools
6 shot, 2 fatally after gun fired into crowd in West Pullman: CPD
More TOP STORIES News