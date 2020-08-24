Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with spotty showers Monday night. Lows in the upper-50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Rainy, some storms. High: 68, Low: 62

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, brief thunderstorms. High: 79, Low: 65

Thursday: Mostly sunny, heating up. High: 84, Low: 66

Friday: Like summer. High: 86, Low: 68

Saturday: Warm, stray storm possible. High: 87, Low: 69

Sunday: Warm with storms late. High: 88, Low: 66

Monday: A few storms. High: 82, Low: 63

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
River searched for boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel
Girl, 15, shot while walking dog in Washington Park: police
Off-duty CPD officer killed in Arlington Heights crash after SUV flies off roadway
Pervis Staples remembered as great brother, singer at funeral
Cicadas hit snooze on their alarm clock, but they're still coming
IL reports 946 COVID cases, 6 deaths
Sushi To-Go: Master Chef Kaze Chan develops TOGO-makase during pandemic
Show More
Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in private ceremony
Microsoft board investigated Gates over alleged affair: Report
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
48 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
1 killed, 1 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
More TOP STORIES News